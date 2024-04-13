Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two suspects were arrested after police pursued a stolen car through Blackpool.

Patrols flooded the South Shore area in search of the silver Ford Focus which was reported stolen overnight.

Lancashire Police’s Specialist Ops squad - formerly Tac Ops - spotted the vehicle being driven in the resort on Friday morning and gave chase.

Officers were closing in on the stolen Ford when the driver stopped the car and fled on foot with his passenger.

The pair escaped into a nearby home in Highfield Road and Lancashire Police’s Dog Unit were called to the scene.

The two men were soon persuaded to give themselves up, said the force, after PD Blitz - a toothy German Shepherd - made his presence known.

Both driver and passenger were arrested with the stolen Ford Focus safely returned to the owner undamaged.

Posting on Facebook, the force said: “This vehicle was reported stolen overnight in Blackpool.

“Officers from Team 4 RPU along with the Road Crime Team flooded that area to look for it.

“Patience paid off and officers sighted the vehicle being driven in the South Shore area. It was followed whilst plans were made to safely stop the vehicle.

“Whilst this was being done the driver pulled up with two occupants making off on foot.

“Officers gave chase on foot and the suspects ran into a nearby property of Highfield Road.

“Lancashire Police Dog Unit’s PD Blitz and handler made their presence known and the two suspects were persuaded out.