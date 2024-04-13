Blackpool chase sees Lancashire Police flood South Shore in search for stolen Ford Focus

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Apr 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 10:33 BST
Two suspects were arrested after police pursued a stolen car through Blackpool.

Patrols flooded the South Shore area in search of the silver Ford Focus which was reported stolen overnight.

Lancashire Police’s Specialist Ops squad - formerly Tac Ops - spotted the vehicle being driven in the resort on Friday morning and gave chase.

Police gave chase to a stolen Ford Focus in South Shore before arresting two suspects at a home in Highfield Road
Police gave chase to a stolen Ford Focus in South Shore before arresting two suspects at a home in Highfield Road

Officers were closing in on the stolen Ford when the driver stopped the car and fled on foot with his passenger.

The pair escaped into a nearby home in Highfield Road and Lancashire Police’s Dog Unit were called to the scene.

The two men were soon persuaded to give themselves up, said the force, after PD Blitz - a toothy German Shepherd - made his presence known.

Both driver and passenger were arrested with the stolen Ford Focus safely returned to the owner undamaged.

PD Blitz (right) and his handler PC Victoria Sullivan pictured in March 2022
PD Blitz (right) and his handler PC Victoria Sullivan pictured in March 2022

Posting on Facebook, the force said: “This vehicle was reported stolen overnight in Blackpool.

“Officers from Team 4 RPU along with the Road Crime Team flooded that area to look for it.

“Patience paid off and officers sighted the vehicle being driven in the South Shore area. It was followed whilst plans were made to safely stop the vehicle.

“Whilst this was being done the driver pulled up with two occupants making off on foot.

“Officers gave chase on foot and the suspects ran into a nearby property of Highfield Road.

“Lancashire Police Dog Unit’s PD Blitz and handler made their presence known and the two suspects were persuaded out.

“Both driver and passenger arrested with the vehicle safely returned to the owner undamaged.”

