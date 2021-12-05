Two arrested after man suffers serious stab wounds in Blackpool bar

Officers were called at around 5.15am to reports of an assault at Flamingo on Queen Street.

A man aged in his 20s was found with a stab wound to his lower back. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Two people – a man from Birmingham aged 29 and a boy from Birmingham aged 17 - were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault GBH. They remain in custody.

Police were called to the Flying Handbag at 5.15am on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information about the incident and are asking anybody who witnessed it to get in touch.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “A man is in hospital being treated for his injuries and an investigation has been launched to establish what occurred and who is responsible.

“We appreciate this will have caused concern in the community but we will have extra patrols in the area to offer reassurance, and anybody with concerns or questions is welcome to speak to an officer.

“Two men arrested at the scene remain in police custody.

“We are now asking anybody with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Perhaps you saw the incident, caught something on mobile phone footage that could help our investigation, or perhaps you think you know who is responsible. Whatever information you have please come forward in confidence and let us know.”

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 275 of today (December 5th). Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

