Two arrested after large cannabis farm found in Blackpool drugs raid

Police executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Coronation Street shortly before 11am yesterday (September 13).

A "large cannabis grow" spanning "three floors" was discovered once officers entered the address.

The electricity was also found to have been bypassed.

Police conducted a drugs raid at a property in Coronation Street, Blackpool.

Two men – one aged 27 and one aged 42 - were found within the property and arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Pictures from the scene show three police cars and one van attended the scene, as well as one fire engine and an ambulance.

