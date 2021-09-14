Two arrested after Blackpool cannabis farm worth £950k raided by police

Officers from the Blackpool Central Neighbourhood team, alongside the Taskforce and council officials arrested two people for the production of cannabis following a raid at a premises yesterday, September 13.

Lancashire constabulary executed a drugs warrant based on the community information on Coronation Street, Blackpool and removed 950 plants.

The premises was reported to be 'heavily fortified' but entry was eventually gained and a large Cannabis setup was located.

950 plants were seized by police yesterday

Two Albanian nationals, Frrok Zefi, 42 and Aldi Gjetani, 27, were then arrested for the production of cannabis and for immigration offences, and will appear before Lancashire Magistrates court tomorrow.

The premises has been placed under a prohibition order by the council.

Electricity Northwest were also in attendance, as the premises had been connected illegally to the mains electric supply on Hull Road, Blackpool.

This resulted in the mains electric being disconnected for one side of Hull Road in order to fix it.

A spokesperson added: "In total, around 950 plants were removed with an estimated street value of around £950,000. The photos show the extent of the Cannabis setup, the reinforcement on the door and the electrical connections, which are a significant fire risk.

"Other photos show the living quarters which are basic and have no windows or ventilation within.

"Frrok Zefi and Aldi Gjetani, 27, of no fixed address have been charged with production of Cannabis and remanded to Lancashire Magistrates Court on September 15.