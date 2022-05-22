Truck driver arrested on motorway after positive drugs test for cocaine

Road police officers stopped a truck on the M65 following a report from a concerned member of the public.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 2:12 pm
Police arrested a driver on the M65 after a vehicle was spotted driving erratically on the M55 Pic: Lancashire Police
Police arrested a driver on the M65 after a vehicle was spotted driving erratically on the M55 Pic: Lancashire Police

Officers from Lancashire Road Police recieved a call about a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the M55 on Saturday.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped on the M65 where the driver was arrested after giving a positive roadside drugs wipe for cocaine.

Lancashire Road Police said: “A concerned member of the public reported a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the M55.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"It was stopped on the M65 where the driver gave a positive roadside drugs wipe for cocaine. Driver arrested and vehicle recovered.”

Officers were also carrying out Operation Sawfish on the same day to target speeding cars and motorcycles entering rural villages in Lancashire.

A spokesman for the force wrote on its Twitter page: “Please slow down when entering rural villages. A number of tickets were issued to speeding cars and motorcycles today travelling in excess of the 30mph limit.”

Read More

Read More
Second teenager arrested in connection with massive fire which destroyed former ...