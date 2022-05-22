Truck driver arrested on motorway after positive drugs test for cocaine

Police arrested a driver on the M65 after a vehicle was spotted driving erratically on the M55 Pic: Lancashire Police

Officers from Lancashire Road Police recieved a call about a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the M55 on Saturday.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped on the M65 where the driver was arrested after giving a positive roadside drugs wipe for cocaine.

Lancashire Road Police said: “A concerned member of the public reported a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the M55.

"It was stopped on the M65 where the driver gave a positive roadside drugs wipe for cocaine. Driver arrested and vehicle recovered.”

Officers were also carrying out Operation Sawfish on the same day to target speeding cars and motorcycles entering rural villages in Lancashire.