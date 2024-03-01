New trial date set for man accused of murdering Blackpool toddler
A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Blackpool.
Daniel Hardcastle, 30, was arrested after the toddler was found unresponsive at a home in Central Drive on August 19, 2023.
The two-year-old was taken to hospital but sadly died two days later. Hardcastle, of Central Drive, was initially charged with GBH but was later charged with murder and child cruelty following the boy's death.
He was due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on February 27 but the trial will now take place on June 17.
At a hearing at Preston Crown Court yesterday, Preston's Honorary Recorder Judge Altham, ordered that Hardcastle remain in custody until his next court appearance.
Reporting restrictions remain in force to prohibit identification of the child and others in the case.