The group were moved from Lytham Green and set up again on the council owned car park adjacent to Fairhaven Lake near St Paul's Avenue.

Fylde Council successfully applied for an order under the Criminal Justice and Public Act making the two males three females and children leave at 12.30 pm.

They must also remove their vehicles and caravans.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Nita Elliot, for the council, said their had been complaints about the travellers.

They were occupying spaces in a haphazard manner some in disabled areas without paying .

Number plates had been taken off the vehicles to halt identification of owners .

She said they used a nearby wooded area as a toilet and had no fresh water facility.

The children had also been seen throwing stones at cygnets on the lake.