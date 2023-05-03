News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
6 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
21 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Train conductor punched in face on board Preston to Blackpool train

A train conductor was punched in the face on board a service between Preston and Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:39 BST

British Transport Police are today issuing CCTV images following an assault on board a train at Kirkham and Wesham railway station.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm on Monday, April 10 when the train conductor asked a group of young men to leave the service as they did not have tickets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As they left the train, one of the group turned and punched the conductor in the face.

Police want to speak to this young man after a train conductor was punched in the face on board a train at Kirkham and Wesham railway station shortly after 3pm on Monday, April 10Police want to speak to this young man after a train conductor was punched in the face on board a train at Kirkham and Wesham railway station shortly after 3pm on Monday, April 10
Police want to speak to this young man after a train conductor was punched in the face on board a train at Kirkham and Wesham railway station shortly after 3pm on Monday, April 10
Most Popular

Officers believe the young man in the CCTV images might have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 340 of April 10, 2023.

Hide Ad

Alternatively, you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad
The incident happened shortly after 3pm on Monday, April 10 and police believe this person might have information that could help their investigationThe incident happened shortly after 3pm on Monday, April 10 and police believe this person might have information that could help their investigation
The incident happened shortly after 3pm on Monday, April 10 and police believe this person might have information that could help their investigation