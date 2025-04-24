Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 30s was found dead on a street in St Annes this morning.

She was found unresponsive in Cross Street, near the junction with St David’s Road North, at 6.12am.

Lancashire Police said her death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’. A police tent has been erected at the scene and cordons are in place while officers and CSI continue to work at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “At 6.12am today, we were called to reports of a woman unresponsive on Cross Street, St Annes.

“Emergency services attended, and despite their best efforts, a woman in her 30s was pronounced deceased.

“Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A scene is currently in place at the junction of Cross Street and St David’s Road North, St Annes, and an investigation is underway.”