Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man sadly died after being rescued from the sea in Cleveleys last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coastguard was mobilised after reports of a man in the sea, off the Promenade, at around 10.50pm.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the seafront, along with the Coastguard helicopter, whose crew brought the man’s body to shore.

Sadly, the 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said his death is currently being treated as unexplained, as enquiries continue today.

A man sadly died at the scene after he was rescued from the sea in Cleveleys last night (Sunday, December 29) | Gerald Murphy

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the Coastguard at around 10.50pm on Sunday (December 29), to the Promenade, Cleveleys, to a report a man had been found in the sea.

“The emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of medical personnel, very sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad and distressing time.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Fleetwood added: “For our part, what we can say is, we were called at the request of the police to an incident in Little Bispham at 9pm, with HM Coastguard Lytham and Coastguard Helicopter, Rescue 936 supporting.

“We conducted searches using our rescue vehicles and search teams on foot, between Gynn Square and Rossall Point. The incident concluded at midnight.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.