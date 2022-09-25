Tragedy as Blackpool boy, 9, dies after being found unresponsive at home

Police and paramedics blue-lighted their way to the home in Plovers Way, close to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, after a 999 call at around 5.30pm on Saturday (September 24).

The boy was found unresponsive and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not given a cause of death at this stage, but have confirmed it is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers remained at the detached property until the early hours of this morning.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly before 6pm yesterday (Saturday, September 24) to reports that a child had been found unresponsive at an address on Plovers Way, Blackpool.

“Officers attended but very sadly, and despite the best efforts of medical staff, the child, a boy aged nine, was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.”