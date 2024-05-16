Body of missing man Richard Parker discovered in sea off Lytham coast

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th May 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A body recovered from the sea has been identified as a missing man who disappeared 10 weeks ago.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that the body of Richard Parker, 62, from Wrea Green, was sadly found in the sea off Lytham coast.

His body was recovered on May 5 and formal identification has since taken place. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, said the force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 62-year-old was last seen riding his bike in Wrea Green on March 4. His bike was later discovered at Lytham Boat Dock near Warton.

Richard Parker’s body was found in the sea off Lytham coast on Sunday, May 5Richard Parker’s body was found in the sea off Lytham coast on Sunday, May 5
Richard Parker’s body was found in the sea off Lytham coast on Sunday, May 5

A police spokesperson said: “We have some very sad news to bring you today.

“You may remember that we’ve asked for your help looking for Richard Parker, who was missing from the Wrea Green area.

“On Sunday, May 5, we received a report of a body in the sea, off Lytham coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sadly, formal identification has now taken place, and we can confirm that that body was Richard.

“His loved ones have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly upsetting time.

“Richard’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

“Thank you to all who shared the appeals to find Richard.”

Related topics:Richard ParkerWrea Green