Body of missing man Richard Parker discovered in sea off Lytham coast
Lancashire Police have confirmed that the body of Richard Parker, 62, from Wrea Green, was sadly found in the sea off Lytham coast.
His body was recovered on May 5 and formal identification has since taken place. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, said the force.
The 62-year-old was last seen riding his bike in Wrea Green on March 4. His bike was later discovered at Lytham Boat Dock near Warton.
A police spokesperson said: “We have some very sad news to bring you today.
“You may remember that we’ve asked for your help looking for Richard Parker, who was missing from the Wrea Green area.
“On Sunday, May 5, we received a report of a body in the sea, off Lytham coast.
“Sadly, formal identification has now taken place, and we can confirm that that body was Richard.
“His loved ones have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly upsetting time.
“Richard’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.
“Thank you to all who shared the appeals to find Richard.”