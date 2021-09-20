Tourist in court in Blackpool accused of attacking strangers on tram before robbing man of moped in park

Patrick Ronan, 24, of Woodclose Road, Birmingham, was charged with robbery, affray, actual bodily harm, and assault and went before Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

He was sent for a trial at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 20 and given conditional bail, court officials said.

He must live at an address in East Field Road, Birmingham, and adhere to an electronically monitored curfew of 7pm-7am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Lancashire Police said Ronan was held recently after a group of people were attacked by a man, woman, and girl on a tram near the Norbreck Castle hotel, North Shore, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, September 1.

The trio then robbed a man of his moped in Anchorsholme, the force added.

A woman and girl, 23 and 13, both from Birmingham, were later arrested.