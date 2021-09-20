Tourist charged with tram assault near Norbreck Castle and robbery in Anchorsholme Park

Patrick Ronan, 24, from Birmingham, had been wanted after a number of passengers were assaulted on a tram near Norbreck Castle Hotel at around 12.20am on Wednesday, September 1.

Police said a man, woman and a young girl had attacked a group of people unknown to them whilst onboard the late service.

A short time later, the three suspects reportedly approached a man on a moped in Anchorsholme Park, where the man was threatened and had his moped stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Ronan, 24, from Birmingham, had been wanted after a number of passengers were assaulted on a tram near Norbreck Castle Hotel at around 12.20am on Wednesday, September 1

A woman and girl, aged 23 and 13 and both from Birmingham, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage to a vehicle and taking a motor vehicle.

But the male suspect - identified as Patrick Ronan, 24, from the West Midlands area - managed to evade arrest.

Lancashire Police issued an appeal to locate him and after nearly 20 days on the run, he was arrested at the weekend.

He has since been charged with robbery, affray, ABH and assault and appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, September 20).

Patrick Ronan, 24, from Birmingham, had been wanted after a number of passengers were assaulted on a tram near Norbreck Castle Hotel at around 12.20am on Wednesday, September 1

He has been sent for a trial at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 20 and given conditional bail, court officials said.

Until then, he must live at an address in East Field Road, Birmingham, and adhere to an electronically monitored curfew of 7pm-7am.

A police spokesman said: "Earlier this month we asked for your help locating wanted man, Patrick Ronan, 24, from the West Midlands area. He was wanted in connection with an assault and a theft, both of which occurred in Blackpool.

"Ronan, of Woodclose Road, Birmingham, has since been arrested and charged with robbery, affray, ABH and assault.

"He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, September 20)."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.