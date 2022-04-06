Thugs smash window of Pumpkin Café during burglary at Blackpool North railway station
Burglars targeted the Pumpkin Café Shop at Blackpool North railway station.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:59 pm
The Pumpkin Café Shop in Blackpool North railway station was burgled shortly after 3am on Monday (April 4).
Pictures from the scene show the offenders smashed one of the windows in an attempt to gain access.
British Transport Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.
Anyone with information was asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 57 of April 4.
Information can also be reported online at www.btp.police.uk/reportcrime.
