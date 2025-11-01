Three teenagers charged following reports of an assault in Blackpool

Police have confirmed three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder following an incident earlier this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Lancashire Police confirmed the trio were arrested on the evening of Friday, October 31 after an incident on Tuesday, October 28.

It was reported that a man in his 30s was attacked by at least three offenders and suffered “a number of stab wounds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Centurion is a countywide police operation involving increased foot patrols in city centres in a bid to cut the amount of anti-social behaviour in Lancashire.

The force have confirmed he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A full statement from Lancashire Police says: “We have charged three teenagers with attempted murder following an incident in Blackpool which left a man with serious stab injuries.

“Our officers were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 12am on Tuesday following reports of an assault at the junction of Stan Mortensen Avenue and Princess Street in the resort.It was reported that a local man in his 30s was attacked by at least three offenders and suffered a number of stab wounds.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. His family continues to be supported and updated by specially trained officers.Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, we charged three teenagers from Blackpool, aged 16, 17 and 17, with attempted murder yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded into custody to appear at Lancashire Magistrates Court this morning.”

The statement continues: “A 27-year-old man from Blackpool earlier arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation, while a 15-year-old boy also earlier arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who have been in contact with us and provided information. However, the investigation team continue to gather evidence including CCTV footage and to speak to witnesses, and they are again asking for anyone who has footage or information which could assist us to get in touch.

“If you think you can help, please call us on 101 quoting log number 0011 of October 28th.”