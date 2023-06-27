Three people wanted by police after woman attacked and robbed in Blackpool town centre
A woman was assaulted and had money taken from her pockets during a robbery in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST
The victim, aged in her 30s, was assaulted near Vintro Lounge in Church Street at around 8.50pm on Monday, June 5.
Money was taken from her pockets during the robbery.
On Tuesday (June 27), officers released a CCTV image of three people they wanted to identify as part of their enquiries.
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1634 of June 5, 2023.