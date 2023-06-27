News you can trust since 1873
Three people wanted by police after woman attacked and robbed in Blackpool town centre

A woman was assaulted and had money taken from her pockets during a robbery in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST

The victim, aged in her 30s, was assaulted near Vintro Lounge in Church Street at around 8.50pm on Monday, June 5.

Money was taken from her pockets during the robbery.

On Tuesday (June 27), officers released a CCTV image of three people they wanted to identify as part of their enquiries.

Officers are asking for the public's help to identify these three people following a robbery in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers are asking for the public's help to identify these three people following a robbery in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1634 of June 5, 2023.

