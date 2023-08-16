News you can trust since 1873
Three men wanted by police after Blackpool assault leaves man needing surgery

Three men are wanted by police after an assault left a man needing surgery in South Shore.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:53 BST

A man in his 20s was viciously attacked in the Holbeck Avenue and Vicarage Lane area shortly after midnight on October 13, 2022.

He suffered “serious head injuries” in the attack and had to undergo surgery.

Ten men have been arrested, interviewed and released under investigation, police said.

Detectives on Wednesday (August 16) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

If you recognise them or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0004 of October 13, 2022.