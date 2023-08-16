Three men are wanted by police after an assault left a man needing surgery in South Shore.

A man in his 20s was viciously attacked in the Holbeck Avenue and Vicarage Lane area shortly after midnight on October 13, 2022.

He suffered “serious head injuries” in the attack and had to undergo surgery.

Ten men have been arrested, interviewed and released under investigation, police said.

Detectives on Wednesday (August 16) released CCTV images of three men they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.