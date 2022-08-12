Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found “evidence of cannabis being grown” after raiding a property in Charnley Road at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, August 10.

Three men were subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and later released under investigation.

“The risks associated with these set ups really can’t be underestimated, not only for the persons involved, but to neighbouring properties and the wider community,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“For these reasons Blackpool Police will continue to proactively target these premises, using community intelligence to direct resources.”

“There was a small positive aspect, in that some of the unused equipment such as bags of soil and fertiliser has been donated to local groups and businesses such as community allotments and Blackpool Zoo.”

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton later posted pictures of the cannabis farm on social media which revealed the scale of the operation.

Three men were arrested after a large cannabis farm was raided in Charnley Road, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police/ Google)

The pictures showed hundreds of plants had been discovered, as well as a dangerous assortment of electric wires.

Mr Benton said: “Thanks to a tip off by a member of the public, police raided a building in the central holiday area where they found a huge cannabis farm.

"I’ve spent this afternoon with our police and had the opportunity to see their work in taking apart the farm which has prevented drugs with a value of up to £500,000 coming onto our streets.”

Any information should call 101, quoting log number 1063 of August 10.