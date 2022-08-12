Police found “evidence of cannabis being grown” after raiding a property in Charnley Road at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, August 10.
Three men were subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and later released under investigation.
“The risks associated with these set ups really can’t be underestimated, not only for the persons involved, but to neighbouring properties and the wider community,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Most Popular
-
1
Demolition marks next phase of Blackpool town centre transformation
-
2
Three men arrested after huge cannabis farm ‘worth £500k’ raided by Lancashire Police in Blackpool
-
3
Cleveleys gym 100% Muscle Fitness raided by police and two men arrested
-
4
Calls to reduce traffic speeds on busy Blackpool road near Prom
-
5
Blackpool man, 30, appears in court accused of falsely imprisoning his ex-partner
“For these reasons Blackpool Police will continue to proactively target these premises, using community intelligence to direct resources.”
“There was a small positive aspect, in that some of the unused equipment such as bags of soil and fertiliser has been donated to local groups and businesses such as community allotments and Blackpool Zoo.”
Blackpool South MP Scott Benton later posted pictures of the cannabis farm on social media which revealed the scale of the operation.
The pictures showed hundreds of plants had been discovered, as well as a dangerous assortment of electric wires.
Mr Benton said: “Thanks to a tip off by a member of the public, police raided a building in the central holiday area where they found a huge cannabis farm.
"I’ve spent this afternoon with our police and had the opportunity to see their work in taking apart the farm which has prevented drugs with a value of up to £500,000 coming onto our streets.”