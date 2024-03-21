Three men arrested in Lancashire after Class A and B drugs seized as well as £26,000 in cash

The men remain in custody for questioning.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:37 GMT
Three men were arrested after drugs and £26,000 in cash were seized in Lancashire.

£11,000 in cash was found in a car after officers stopped the vehicle on the M6 on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men, aged 34 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They remained in custody on Thursday.

£15,000 in cash and a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs was found during a subsequent search of an address on Ailsa Avenue in Blackpool.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs and money laundering.

He also remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.

