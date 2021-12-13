Three arrested in one night after plain-clothed police join burglary patrols in Blackpool

The operation saw both plain-clothed and uniformed officers from the task force team, neighbourhood teams and response teams carry out patrols in the Warbreck and Bispham areas.

Lancashire Police said the operation, which will run regularly across the town, will be targeting 'crime trends' such as theft and burglary in the run-up to Christmas.

It follows feedback from local residents about crime and policing in neighbourhoods across the resort, with many concerned about a spate of thefts from cars and vans in recent weeks.

Last night's patrols in Warbreck and Bispham saw a 38-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man arrested in the Warley Road area on suspicion of vehicle interference, going equipped and theft.

The pair remain in custody this morning where they are being questioned by detectives.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion on possession of drugs with intent to supply. He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

In addition, a 17-year-old male was offered a community resolution for possession of cannabis.

Insp John Jennings-Wharton is leading a police operation to crackdown on burglaries, theft from vehicles and street robberies in Blackpool in the run-up to Christmas

Blackpool Insp John Jennings-Wharton said: “This operation is the first of many. We will be carrying out similar activity regularly to target crimes which affect our local communities at any time of day or night.

"I would urge local residents to work with us. Two of the arrests made last night were following a call from a member of the public about suspicious activity.

"Information from the public is key and I’d like to thank the individual who made the report for being vigilant.

"Also, please tell us what the concerns are where you live so we can tailor our operations to address them.

"We will have police community support officers out in the Warbreck and Bispham area in the coming days so please speak to them if you see them.

"You can also complete our Lancashire Talking survey online."

