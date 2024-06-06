Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rings were valued at £500 each.

Three people have been arrested after a high-value theft in Cleveleys.

Police were called to a report that a car had been broken into on North Promenade at around 7.50pm on Wednesday (May 5).

Three people were arrested after a car was broken into on North Promenade in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)

Around £3,000 cash and 25 gold sovereign rings valued at £500 each had been taken.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations team later stopped a VW Golf on the M65 near junction 5 (Guide) shortly before 8.30pm

A 38-year-old woman and two men, aged 24 and 46, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.