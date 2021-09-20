Three arrested after machete-wielding thugs attack home in Bamber Bridge

Police were called to the home in Whitefield Meadow at 6.10pm after four men carrying machetes tried to break in to the home, threatening those inside.

Officers responded but the men fled the scene, leading police on a chase around the area.

Three teenagers were soon found and arrested whilst a fourth person managed to evade police and get away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the home in Whitefield Meadow at 6.10pm after four men carrying machetes tried to break in to the home, threatening those inside. Pic: Google

Lancashire Police say a number of weapons, including machetes, were recovered.

A 19-year-old man from Wesham was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and a 17-year-old boy from Chorley arrested on suspicion of assault.

An 18-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

All are currently in custody.

Insp Dean Khan, of Lancashire Police, said: "An investigation is underway after a serious public order incident in Whitefield Meadow.

"While we have made a number of arrests I would encourage anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

"This is clearly a concerning incident which will have no doubt worried many people on the street and the immediate area.

"I would like to reassure you officers reacted quickly and patrols have been increased to support our investigation and further enquiries."