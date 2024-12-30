Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A high-speed police chase was captured on video in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers from Fylde Rural Task Force were on patrol when they spotted a Transit van linked to ‘organised criminality’ at around 1am.

They signalled for the driver to stop, but the van sped up and tried to get away. It was pursued through the streets of Lytham and cornered in Whitecotes Drive, a cul-de-sac off Mythop Road.

The van was chased down a cul-de-sac, Whitecotes Drive, where the driver and two passengers made off on foot. They were arrested a short time later. | Lancashire Police

The driver fled the van, leaving two passengers at the scene. The pair were arrested, while the driver was chased and captured.

Officers searched the van and found a large stash of drugs hidden in the roof lining, near the vehicle's internal light.

Snap bags of white powder, cannabis, several mobile phones and a wad of cash were recovered. Officers also discovered several balaclavas, gloves, torches and tools. The van was also seized.

The van was searched and officers found snap bags of white powder, cannabis, several mobile phones and a wad of cash inside the van. Several balaclavas, gloves, torches and tools were also seized. | Lancashire Police

Two men, aged 45 and 27, and a 41-year-old woman - all from Blackpool - were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and going equipped for theft.

A police spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Sunday morning, Fylde Rural Task Force were out patrolling in Lytham due to recent reports of vehicle thefts and interference.

“The team sighted a transit van with several occupants on board which had intelligence linked to organised criminality.

“On requesting the vehicle to stop, the driver failed to stop and began making off at speed.

“The vehicle was pursued onto Whitecotes Drive where it was abandoned with the driver running off. The team gave chase and detained the three occupants.

“When searching the van, the team noticed the internal light which appeared to have been tampered with. On closer inspection, a large stash of white and brown wraps was found concealed in the roof lining.

“Snap bags of white powder, cannabis, several mobile phones and a wad of cash were also located. The team also discovered several balaclavas, gloves, torches and tools.

“A male aged 45, a male aged 27 and a female aged 41 all from Blackpool were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and going equipped for theft. The van was also seized.”