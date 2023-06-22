Officers executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Blackpool on Wednesday (June 21).

A quantity of Class A drugs were seized during the search as well as a taser, drug paraphernalia and sim cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people were subsequently arrested with intent to supply Class A drugs and firearms offences.

Three people have been arrested after Class A drugs were seized during a raid in Blackpool

They were:

- A 51-year-old man from Blackpool.

- A 43-year-old man from Blackpool.

-A 39-year-old man from Manchester.

All three were later released under investigation.

Insp Natali Harper, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are dedicated to significantly disrupting drug supply, including those who are involved in drugs and associated criminality across Lancashire.

“We will continue this approach through Operation Warrior so if you have any information about criminal activity in your area, we encourage you to report this to us.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can call 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.