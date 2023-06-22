News you can trust since 1873
Three arrested after Class A drugs, taser and sim cards seized during raid in Blackpool

Three people have been arrested after Class A drugs, a taser and sim card were seized during a raid in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 14:17 BST

Officers executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs act at an address in Blackpool on Wednesday (June 21).

A quantity of Class A drugs were seized during the search as well as a taser, drug paraphernalia and sim cards.

Three people were subsequently arrested with intent to supply Class A drugs and firearms offences.

Three people have been arrested after Class A drugs were seized during a raid in BlackpoolThree people have been arrested after Class A drugs were seized during a raid in Blackpool
They were:

- A 51-year-old man from Blackpool.

- A 43-year-old man from Blackpool.

-A 39-year-old man from Manchester.

All three were later released under investigation.

Insp Natali Harper, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are dedicated to significantly disrupting drug supply, including those who are involved in drugs and associated criminality across Lancashire.

“We will continue this approach through Operation Warrior so if you have any information about criminal activity in your area, we encourage you to report this to us.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Anyone with information can call 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.