Thornton woman wanted for assault has distinctive 'three wise monkeys' tattoo on arm

A Thornton woman is wanted by Lancashire Police following an assault.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jan 2024, 19:50 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 19:51 GMT
Amy Lawrence is wanted for Section 18 assault and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

The 28-year-old is 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Amy Lawrence is wanted for Section 18 assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)Amy Lawrence is wanted for Section 18 assault (Credit: Lancashire Police)
She has a distinctive 'three wise monkeys' tattoo on one of her arms.

Lawrence has links to Blackpool as well as Thornton.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0063 of January 23.

