Thornton woman wanted for assault has distinctive 'three wise monkeys' tattoo on arm
A Thornton woman is wanted by Lancashire Police following an assault.
Amy Lawrence is wanted for Section 18 assault and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.
The 28-year-old is 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length blonde hair.
She has a distinctive 'three wise monkeys' tattoo on one of her arms.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0063 of January 23.