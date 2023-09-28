Thornton man charged with raping woman makes his first court appearance
A Thornton man charged with raping a woman in the town has made his first court appearance.
Kieron Tracey, of Gaskell Close, Thornton, was charged after a woman was raped in the town on Tuesday (September 26).
The 27-year-old appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (September 28).
He was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, October 26.
He was ordered to live at an address in St Annes as part of his bail.