He was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and fraud by false representation after officers seized suspected Class A drugs.

A number of mobile phones and other property were seized and the man was taken into custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The search was carried out by Wyre Neighbourhood Task Force after the force applied for a warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police raided a home in Thornton on Wednesday, January 18

Inspector Martin Wyatt, of Fleetwood Police, said the raid was the result of ‘community intelligence’ gathered by officers.

He said: “Thanks to community intelligence and proactive policing, we are seeing more drug seizures in Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The communities of Wyre have highlighted drug dealing as their number one concern and my team are responding by making arrests and putting offenders before the courts.

“We will continue this approach through Operation Warrior so if you have any information about criminal activity in your area, we encourage you to report this to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You are able to contact us by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alternatively, you can visit our online portal here. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We would also encourage you to sign up to Lancashire Talking and take our Lancashire Talking survey to shape how we police your area and sign up to In The Know, to keep updated with what is going on in your area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Operation Warrior?

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad