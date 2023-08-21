Thornton-Cleveleys woman wanted for assault, shoplifting, breach of bail and failing to appear at court
A woman is wanted by police for a number of offences, including assault and shoplifting.
Natasha Westhead, from Thornton-Cleveleys, is wanted for common assault and three counts of shoplifting.
The 32-year-old is also wanted for failing to appear at court and breach of bail.
Westhead is described as 5ft 7in tall, and "may have pink hair at this moment in time".
She has links to Cleveleys town centre.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].