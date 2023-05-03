News you can trust since 1873
Thornton car wash visited by police in modern slavery welfare check

An Albanian-run car wash was visited by police in Thornton yesterday (Tuesday, May 2). This is why...

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:34 BST

A number of police were spotted at the car wash near the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North at around 4pm, with officers seen ‘rounding up’ staff.

Lancashire Police said the visit was a modern slavery welfare check and all staff confirmed they were working there of their own free will.

A police spokesman said: “Yesterday (Tuesday, May 2) several staff from the West Division Exploitation Team and the Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a premises on Fleetwood Road North to check the welfare of staff.

Police carried out a modern slavery welfare check at a car wash near the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton at around 4pm on Tuesday, May 3. All staff confirmed they were working there of their own free willPolice carried out a modern slavery welfare check at a car wash near the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton at around 4pm on Tuesday, May 3. All staff confirmed they were working there of their own free will
“We are pleased to report that no evidence of any offences was found and all staff were there of their own volition.

“This was carried out as part of wider, routine checks on businesses as we continue to work hard to tackle modern slavery.

“Anyone with concerns about a vulnerable person or people working at a business premises should contact us, by calling 101 or reporting what they know online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.”

Spotting the signs

Police were spotted at the car wash near the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton at around 4pm on Tuesday, May 3. Officers conducted a modern slavery welfare check and all staff confirmed they were working of their own free willPolice were spotted at the car wash near the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton at around 4pm on Tuesday, May 3. Officers conducted a modern slavery welfare check and all staff confirmed they were working of their own free will
Lancashire Police say there are a number of signs that could indicate that someone is a victim of modern slavery.

Could the signs be right in front of you? Is it happening where you live?

They might:

- Show signs of physical or psychological abuse, look malnourished, unkempt, or appear withdrawn

- Rarely be allowed to travel on their own, seem under the control and influence of others, or appear unfamiliar with their neighbourhood or where they work

- Live in dirty, cramped or overcrowded accommodation, and could be living and working at the same address

- Have few personal possessions, often wear the same clothes or are poorly equipped for the job they are carrying out

- Have little opportunity to move freely and have no identification or travel documents in their possession

- Be dropped off and collected for work on a regular basis either early or late at night

- Avoid eye contact, appear frightened or hesitant to talk to strangers and fearful of law enforcers and authorities