Teen faces allegation of stealing bike in Thornton-Cleveleys

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave his address as the Norbreck Castle Hotel when he appeared before Blackpool Youth Court.

The youth admitted being in breach of his bail terms by failing on two days to attend meetings with members of the Youth Offending Team .

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He was re-bailed on condition he lives with his father at another hotel in Blackpool,

The youth was due to return to court on Thursday (October 27) to face an allegation of stealing a Yamaha bike in Thornton-Cleveleys.

Man spits blood at police officer

A 25-year-old spat blood in the face of a female police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Cousins, of Beattock Place, Blackpool also kicked out at two other officers, magistrates heard.

Police were called after Cousins was spotted drunkenly pushing at bins and cars .

Robert Castle, defending, said: “He wants to publicly apologise for what he did. It was totally out of character.”

Cousins was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £400 compensation to the officers.

Man accused of making threats to burn down Tapas bar

Paul Taylor, 42, of St Albans Road, allegedly made the threat to Alan Openshaw, 56, the owner of The Ducks Nuts bar in Park Road, St Annes on Sunday, October 23.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where he was later charged with threatening to damage property and using threatening behaviour to cause distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 25), where Taylor denied making threats to burn down the Tapas bar.

He also denied using threatening behaviour towards the 56-year-old restaurant owner.

His trial has been fixed for Friday, March 3, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man found in possession of three knives

Michael Stewart, 19, of Westfield Avenue, Fleetwood, admitted three charges of possessing knives in public and one count of possessing cannabis.

Magistrates heard how Stewart was on a bike ride when he and his companion stopped in Cleveleys to smoke joints.

They were seen by police and Stewart was searched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He handed over one knife, but another fell to the ground and a third was discovered in his pockets.

Martin Hillson said his client had not not threatened anyone and his client had been offered a building trade apprenticeship

He was given a three month jail sentence, suspended for a year, and 25 rehabilitation days .

He must complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay £204 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenager caught carrying knife told police he used blade to cut up ‘fake skin’

Apprentice tattooist Ethan Linton, 18, told officers he only carried the lock knife so he could practice his ‘artistic skills’ by slicing up fake skin.

The blade – which is illegal to carry in public without good reason – was discovered inside a bag when police stopped a car in which the Fleetwood teenager was a passenger.

The car was pulled over after officers detected that the vehicle was uninsured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linton, of London Street, Fleetwood admitted possessing the knife and a quantity of cannabis when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Wednesday, October 26).

His lawyer, Martin Hillson, told the court that Linton used the knife in connection with his work and needed to carry it so he could cut up fake skin.

He said his client was currently unemployed, but the teenager hoped to soon restart his tattoo career.

He was handed a one year community punishment with 25 rehabilitation days and must also complete 100 hours unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to pay £180 costs.

Man fails to stop for police on M55

A routine check on Khamisa Haroon’s vehicle revealed the Mercedes he was driving was cloned.

The 29-year-old was in the car with his wife and family who were going to see the Blackpool Illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haroon, of Whitchurch Drive, Old Trafford, failed to pull over for police until he left the motorway and stopped at a fuel station.

He had three previous convictions for dangerous driving and at the time of his latest offence was serving a driving ban, magistrates heard.

He admitted driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police.

The court heard that he did not think the police were chasing his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haroon was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for two years .

He must complete 30 rehabilitation days and was banned from driving for a total of 53 months.

Man charged with three counts of rape

David Scholes, of Hornby Road, made his first court appearance on Thursday (October 27) after being charged with three counts of rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old also faces two allegations of sexually assaulting a woman he met online via Facebook.

He denied the offences when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court also heard Scholes had been charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order twice and one count of arson – offences he also denied.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man breaks into dog grooming shop

Michael Roscow, 40, of Preston Street, Fleetwood, admitted breaking into Hair Of The Dog in Lord Street.

He stole two sets of dog clippers worth a total of £600 and £40 in cash.

He was caught by a partial fingerprint left at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roscow was carrying crack cocaine when he was searched by police, magistrates heard.

Patrick Nelligan defending said “He has a drug problem and is awaiting a place in rehab.”

Roscow was given a three month curfew from 7pm to 7am.

Police find extendable baton under sofa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found an extendable baton under a sofa at a 26-year-old man’s home.

Kyle Jenkins, of Coopers Way, Blackpool, admitted having an offensive weapon in a private place when he appeared before the town’s magistrates .

He was given a one year conditional discharge and must pay £111 costs.

The baton was also confiscated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Townley, defending, said: “He bought it in Greece and came through customs with it.

”Like many he thought it was wrong to have it in public but thought it was alright to have it in private.”

Drunk driver caught by police due to how their car was parked

A police officer followed a car through a Wyre village after the officer’s suspicions were raised by the way it had been parked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When driver Anthony Meredith stopped in a driveway he tried to hide the car keys and admitted he had been drinking.

Meredith, 55, formerly of Willowcroft Drive, Hambleton, now living in Preston, admitted drink driving, having no insurance and no licence .

Blackpool Magistrates banned him from the road for 20 months and he must pay £239 costs.

Man charged with maliciously wounding woman

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man has been sent to crown court on a charge of maliciously wounding a Woman in Fleetwood.

Sakib Hussain, of Manchester Road, Audenshaw, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Friday (October 28).

He is further charged with making threats to kill and possessing a knife in public.

He will appear at the higher court on November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad