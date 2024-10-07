This was why Bloomfield Road was shut and the police helicopter out on Friday night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Numerous members of the public reported that there was a police cordon in place at the top of Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 1am on Saturday, closing the road down to Hartford Avenue.
There was also a large police presence, including a police helicopter cicling around the town centre.
The Blackpool Gazette contacted Lancashire Police to find out more and they have since confirmed that they were involved in a pursuit of a car, which began at 1.05am on Saturday and ended when the driver was detained on Bloomfield Road at 1.24am.
Kyle Hendrie, 27, of St Annes Road, Blackpool, has now been charged with driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Hendrie was bailed and is due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on October 25.