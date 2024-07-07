This is why you may have seen a lot of police activity in Blackpool yesterday

Published 7th Jul 2024
Blackpool Police have taken to social media to explain why you may have seen some police activity in the Ardmore Road area yesterday. 
Blackpool Police received reports that men were seen with handguns in the Ardmore Road area. | JTana - stock.adobe.com

At around 4pm, Blackpool Police received a report that two men had been seen on some land near Ardmore Road with what appeared to be handguns.

Officers, including armed officers, immediately attended the area and the two men were located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent of causing fear of violence. 

Two air weapons were recovered and as of 7pm last night, two men were in custody. 

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the local community for their understanding and cooperation while we dealt with this fast-moving incident which has now been safely resolved.”

