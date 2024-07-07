This is why you may have seen a lot of police activity in Blackpool yesterday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Police have taken to social media to explain why you may have seen some police activity in the Ardmore Road area yesterday.

At around 4pm, Blackpool Police received a report that two men had been seen on some land near Ardmore Road with what appeared to be handguns.

Officers, including armed officers, immediately attended the area and the two men were located and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent of causing fear of violence.

Two air weapons were recovered and as of 7pm last night, two men were in custody.