This is the Thornton man jailed for importing £1m of cocaine from Costa Rica hidden in a table
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the first picture of the Thornton man jailed for trying to import £1m of cocaine from Costa Rica into the UK.
Scott Brown, 31, hid the 11kg of cocaine in a table.
READ MORE: Blackpool Spirit of Youth Junior Football Club coach Aaron Clark jailed for 15 years for raping girls under 13
He was arrested in August after a parcel addressed to his Lancashire home from Costa Rica was x-rayed at London Heathrow and found to contain 11kg of the drug, police said. Brown, of Bancroft Avenue, Thornton admitted conspiring to import drugs on 3 January and was jailed for seven and a half years at Preston Crown Court. Det Sgt Jamie Illingworth from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said: "I am pleased he has been put behind bars for a significant period of time."