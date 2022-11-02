Thieves stole a purse from a car in the Blackpool area on Monday, October 24.

The offenders then attempted to use a cash card at a petrol station in Talbot Road.

Detectives on Wednesday (November 2) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you know who they are?

“Call us on 101, quoting the log number 0233 of October 24.”