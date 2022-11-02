Thieves steal purse from car before attempting to use cash card at petrol station in Blackpool
A CCTV appeal has been launched after thieves attempted to use a stolen cash card at a petrol station in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Nov 2022, 5:08pm
Thieves stole a purse from a car in the Blackpool area on Monday, October 24.
The offenders then attempted to use a cash card at a petrol station in Talbot Road.
Detectives on Wednesday (November 2) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you know who they are?
“Call us on 101, quoting the log number 0233 of October 24.”