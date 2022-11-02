News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Thieves steal purse from car before attempting to use cash card at petrol station in Blackpool

A CCTV appeal has been launched after thieves attempted to use a stolen cash card at a petrol station in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 5:08pm

Thieves stole a purse from a car in the Blackpool area on Monday, October 24.

The offenders then attempted to use a cash card at a petrol station in Talbot Road.

Detectives on Wednesday (November 2) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Most Popular

Read More
Blackpool teenager appears in court after waving joke shop gun at traffic

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you know who they are?

“Call us on 101, quoting the log number 0233 of October 24.”

Do you recognise these people? Police want to speak to them in connection with a theft in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)