Thieves steal platinum engagement ring and wallet from van in Cleveleys

The van was broken into overnight last Thursday on Heritage and detectives believe the crime took place at around 2am on Friday, June 25.

PCSO Neil Thomas of Wyre Police said that officer believe three men were involved in the theft and all of them were wearing dark clothing.

PCSO Thomas said: “They were last seen running towards Anchorsholme Lane. Numerous patrols were immediately dispatched and despite searching the area for some time, they were not apprehended.

“A wallet and a platinum engagement ring were taken. The ring is very distinctive and was engraved with the initials D.T. and L.C.”

Detectives are still making CCTV enquiries and are appealing for any information about the missing ring and wallet.

PCSO Thomas added: “Please remain vigilant, ensure your vehicles are emptied of valuable belongings and double-check that they are locked.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the stolen items should phone 101 and quote log number 0097 of June 25.