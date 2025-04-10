Thieves smash windows in late-night raid on Blackpool electric bike shop
Windows were smashed at Blackpool Electric Bikes in Anchorsholme Lane East at around 10.45pm on Tuesday.
Lancashire Police attended but the force said none of the bikes or other stock appeared to have been taken.
CSI officers visited on Wednesday morning and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.
No arrests have been made at this stage, but an investigation is ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10.45pm on Tuesday to a report of an attempted break in at Blackpool Electric Bikes, Anchorsholme Lane.
“It appears nothing was taken but damage was caused to the shop.
“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1484 of April 8.