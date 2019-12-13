Thieves raid Spar in Fleetwood and steal alcohol in early morning burglary

Have your say

An investigation is underway after thieves raided a convenience shop in Fleetwood.

Police were called to Spar in Blakiston Street at around 5am after thieves broke in and targeted the shop's stock of alcohol.

Thieves stole a quantity of alcohol from Spar in Blakiston Street, Fleetwood at around 5am this morning (Friday, December 13). Pic: Google

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 5am today to a report of a burglary at Spar in Blakiston Street, Fleetwood.

"A quantity of alcohol had been stolen.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries on-going."

The Spar store has opened as normal this morning and staff said it is "business as usual".

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0152 of December 13.