Clinton Flynn, 44, of Dickson Road, Blackpool admitted offences of theft from the Haven Road store in March this year in which bottles of spirits valued at a total of £3,800 were stolen.

He also admitted two thefts of handbags from TK Maxx in South Shore, valued at £500 when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court. He pleaded guilty to seven charges.

He was remanded in custody pending the preparation of pre sentence reports.