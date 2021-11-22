These are this week's cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, November 22 to Friday, November 26, 2021
Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.
- Monday, November 22, 2021
Toddler put up for adoption after mum seen with child's violent father
A resort toddler was put up for adoption after her mum was seen with the tot’s violent dad, court documents revealed.
The girl, who cannot be identified, was put in foster care shortly after birth, with a judge agreeing she wouldn’t be safe around her drug addict dad, who has a history of domestic abuse and mental illness.
Her mum tried to stop the move, saying she was no longer seeing her partner, but the family court was told she had been seen with the dad, with CCTV footage also capturing a long telephone call in which she condoned his drug use and made arrangements to meet him.
“Unfortunately the destructive influence of the father continues,” judge Ross Duggan said in his judgement earlier this month.
“[The girl’s] welfare does demand that she be placed for adoption. Nothing else will do.”
Man admits attacking woman
John Ormerod, 25, of Riversleigh Avenue, Lytham, had his case adjourned for pre-sentence reports during an appearance at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 22), when he admitted attacking a woman.