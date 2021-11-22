We will update this story each day with the latest from court.

- Monday, November 22, 2021

Toddler put up for adoption after mum seen with child's violent father

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A resort toddler was put up for adoption after her mum was seen with the tot’s violent dad, court documents revealed.

The girl, who cannot be identified, was put in foster care shortly after birth, with a judge agreeing she wouldn’t be safe around her drug addict dad, who has a history of domestic abuse and mental illness.

Her mum tried to stop the move, saying she was no longer seeing her partner, but the family court was told she had been seen with the dad, with CCTV footage also capturing a long telephone call in which she condoned his drug use and made arrangements to meet him.

“Unfortunately the destructive influence of the father continues,” judge Ross Duggan said in his judgement earlier this month.

“[The girl’s] welfare does demand that she be placed for adoption. Nothing else will do.”

Man admits attacking woman