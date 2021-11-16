We will update this story each day with the latest from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Fleetwood man accused of making a malicious phone call, assault, and threatening behaviour

A Fleetwood man elected to stand trial at Preston Crown Court.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Luke Anyon, 26, of Mount Road, is accused of making a malicious phone call, assault, and threatening behaviour.

Appearing in the dock in the resort on Monday (November 15), he was bailed by magistrates until his crown court date on Wednesday, December 15.

Blackpool man accused of stealing handbags from elderly woman

Bernard Elvish Boswell, 37, of Elizabeth Street, Blackpool, appeared in court accused of stealing handbags from elderly women he targeted in supermarkets.

He is also accused of growing £10,000 of cannabis in a town centre flat, possessing cannabis, and stealing £2,500 of electricity.

He was bailed ahead of an appearance at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, December 15.

Fleetwood woman was three times over the drink-drive limited when she crashed her car

A woman was three times over the legal drink-drive limit when she crashed her car, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Melissa Row blew 144 – above the limit of 35 – during a breath test at the side of the road, Deputy District Judge Phil Barnes was told.

Former NHS worker Row, 28, of Blakiston Street, Fleetwood, later tried – but failed – to give the required breath sample at the police station.

She pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen when she appeared in the dock on Tuesday (November 16).

Sentencing her, the judge said: “It is quite clear you were intoxicated. The reading was excessively high.”

Steven Townley, defending, said Row was suffering a mental health crisis and had stopped taking her medication at the time of the crash.

Row was given a one-year community punishment with 20 rehabilitation days.

She must wear an alcohol abstinence tag for 90 days, pay £180 costs, and was banned from driving for two years.

Banned driver spotted by eagle-eyed traffic cop

An eagle-eyed traffic cop pulled over a car after spotting smoke spewing from its exhaust – and discovered its driver was banned.

Wesley Kennedy, 34, of Eamont Place, Fleetwood, admitted disqualified driving when he appeared in the dock on Tuesday (November 16).

He was given an eight-week suspended jail sentence, given an eight-week curfew, and told to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

He must also do an extended retest before being allowed to get behind the

wheel again.