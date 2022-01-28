These are this week's cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, January 24 - Friday, January 28, 2022

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

** Robbery remand **

A man accused of robbery had been remanded in custody. James Boyd, 29, of Rodwell Walk, Blackpool, is accused of robbing a woman of her scooter and £100. Boyd was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool Magistrates.

** Metal pole was thrown at a car **

A man threw a metal pole at a car which went through a window and hit the female driver, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

It was a reckless act rather than intention his lawyer Hugh Pond told the court .

Matthew Poole, 20, of Lord Street, Blackpool, had been drinking heavily that day .

His intake included large amounts of vodka and whiskey .

Poole admitted assaulting the woman with the pole and criminal damage to her car.

He admitted theft of a stereo from another car and criminal damage to that vehicle.

The court heard that Poole was found by police in the Common Edge Road area on Blackpool.

When arrested he could not give any explanation for what he had done.

Sentencing him chairman Simon Bridge said: “What you did could have had horrendous consequences throwing that pole at a moving car.”

Poole was given a 16 week jail term suspended for a year.

He must also pay £350 compensation.

** Bound over **

A 44-year-old Blackpool blamed alcohol for his breach of the peace.

Gary Andrew of King Street, admitted the breach and Blackpool Magistrates bound him over for a year in the sum of £100. He had begun to drink heavily during Covid,

** Man denies intimidating court witness **

A man has denied witness intimidation.

David Everton is alleged to be the person behind a bid to get a Blackpool woman not to give evidence in an assault case . The woman is said to have been offered £10,000 in cash and cannabis to do so .

Everton, 29, of St Heliers Road, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to intimidation and denied assaulting the woman in a separate incident. Everton was bailed pending his trial .

He must live at an address on Wyresdale Close,Garstang and must not enter Blackpool apart from legal appointments.

** Man denies harassment **

A St Annes man accused of racially aggravated harassment of a police officer has had his trial date fixed .

Kevin Brown, 38, of St George’s Place, denies the offence which allegedly tookplace at Starr Gate, South Shore.

Brown is also charged with being drunk and disorderly invite same incident.

Blackpool Magistrates extended his bail until his trial on May 24.

** Threatening behaviour **

A Blackpool man has admitted threatening behaviour in the street.

Jake Blunden, 24, of Carlin Gate, had his sentencing adjourned after Blackpool Magistrates ordered pre sentence reports.

He will next appear on March 8.

The court heard how Blunden made threats towards a stranger who had asked him for directions

Blunden was drunk at the time and the court heard he was going into rehab to address his alcohol problems.

** Road ban **