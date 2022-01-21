These are this week's cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, January 17 - Friday, January 21, 2022

** Drunk in police rooftop stand-off **

A young man’s decision to come drinking in Blackpool ended in a hour long rooftop stand off with police.

Tyler Tunnah threw bricks and rubble at officers using shields for protection.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He hit one officer with rubble and damaged a parked car before he was persuaded to come down from the roof on Park Road.

Tunnah, 20, of Monks Lane, Bolton, admitted affray, criminal damage and assaulting Inspector Peter Hammon.

District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, sent him for sentence at Preston Crown Court and remanded him in custody until he appears there on March 18.

The court heard Tunnah was on licence from prison.

The judge was told how he had been drinking in Blackpool with a frien .

They had fallen out and scuffled .

Police were called and gave chase to Tunnah which ended with the stand off.

** Son jailed for breach **

A man who persistently broke a restraining order designed to protect his mother has been jailed for six months.

Over a month, he constantly phoned and called at her home in Wesham.

Michael Buckley, 30, of Rawcliffe Drive, Preston, admitted the breaches when he appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Jailing him, she said: “You have a history of breaching court orders and paying lip service to probation.”

** Shop thief comes clean **

A man stole four vacuum cleaners from a shop

Aiden Riches also targeted the store to steal alcohol and cleaning fluid .

Riches, 24, of Lingfield Road, Fleetwood, admitted seven thefts in all totalling £466 when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Sentencing him District Judge Jane Goodwin said only an excellent report from the probation service had persuaded her not to activate a suspended sentence order. Instead she gave him a two year community punishment with 30 rehabilitation days and a one year ban from entering B and M Bargains .

He must pay compensation to the store .

** Visit to soup kitchen put man before bench **

A visit to a soup kitchen put homeless Reginald Brown in the dock .

He broke a criminal behaviour order which had been imposed on the 46-year -old .

Brown of no fixed address admitted the breach at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The court heard that he had gone into an exclusion zone .

Sue Mugford defending said: “He went to where he thought there was a soup kitchen but it had not arrived .”

“He waited and was arrested for the breach .”

He was given a one year community punishment with 35 rehabilitation days and must pay £185 costs.

** Man facing justice after four-year delay **

A man on the wanted list for four years was finally arrested and brought to justice .

Begaj Blerim, 31, was awaiting being called into court from the cells beneath Blackpool Magistrates Court .

But when the defence , prosecution could find no paper work relating to the defendant, District Judge Jane Goodwin ordered his release.

However, two hours later a charge sheet was found revealing he had been due to face charges alleging that he was behind a cannabis farm found in Blackpool in 2018.

He had also been charged with illegally using £22,400 of electricity to grow cannabis .

Brett Chappell, defending said: “When there was no paperwork concerning him the judge quite rightly ordered his release from custody”

He said his client had been arrested on the 2018 warrant on his return to Luton airport from Albania .

Mr Chappell said he believed Blerim had an address in Sutton, Surrey.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the hearing until February 2.

The Crown did not object .

** Man sentenced to jail for stalking ex **

A Blackpool man has admitted stalking his former partner.

Peter Lawrence, 39, of St Chads Road, committed the offence in breach of a suspended prison sentence .

Magistrates imposed the suspended term and added a further four weeks making it 12 weeks jail in all.

He was made the subject of a one year restraining order and must pay £128 costs .

Peter Kelly, prosecuting, said that Lawrence had turned up several times at the bar where his victim worked .

He also went to her home in the aerate hours several times and bombarded her with internet messages . Brett Chappell defending said that his client had been addressing a drink problem.

** Man on fuel theft charges**

A Blackpool man has been accused of four thefts of car fuel worth £433.

Railway worker Carl Hindle, 34, of Hull Road, also faces charges of using cloned and false number plates on the car .

Hindle is further accused of driving without a licence and without insurance.