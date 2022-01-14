These are this week's cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, January 10 - Friday, January 14, 2022

** Man jailed for attacks on partner **

A Blackpool man has been jailed for six months following two drink and drug fuelled assaults on his partner.

Gary Wolstenholme was also made the subject of a two year restraining order forbidding him from contacting the woman.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Blackpool Magistrates heard how forty one-year-old Wolstenholme, of Lytham Road, South Shore, had taken crack cocaine and heroin and drunk gin before one if the assaults.

He dragged the woman clad only in her socks down a corridor into his flat.

The court heard he was subject of a suspended sentence order a the time .

Hugh Pond, defending, said: “This is a toxic on off relationship between two people who abuse drink and drugs. I told my client he is better off without her .”

** Brave the shave’ charity fund-raiser stole cash from cancer research group fundcharity **

A man who staged a Brave the Shave charity event whisked away all the money.

Fifty -year-old William McInally raised around £300 when people had their heads shaved at Blackpool’s New Road Inn on Talbot Road .

The money was due to go to McMillan Cancer Research for which McInally was a registered fund raiser.

But they cash was never placed into the McMillan account despite a series of promises from McInally .

He did pay it over in the end but only after criminal proceedings had begun against him Julian Jones prosecuting told Blackpool magistrates.

The defendant who now lives in Gourlay Street, Glasgow admitted theft, and fraud by abuse of his position with McMillian .

Sentence was adjourned pending the preparation of pre sentence reports .

The prosecution told the court that the fundraiser was staged in June 2019.

Mr Jones said: “Criminal proceedings were started by the charity which provides specialist care through fundraising by the public and the defendant’s action put at risk the trust placed in that fundraising system.”

He said McMillan received complaints that their donations had not been passed on by McInally .

He said a figure if £300 was estimated to have been raised but it could have been more .

At one stage an ex girl friend put McInally’s picture on Facebook stating he had stolen the money .

Two years after the event he paid the money back but by then it was too late to stop proceedings.”

Steven Townley defending said McInally had suffered mental health problems . he accepts what he did was wrong “

** No licence driver ban **

A Fleetwood man has been banned from driving for six months .

James Houton, 42, of Hazeldene Road, admitted driving without a licence and without insurance. He was banned under the points totting up procedure by Blackpool Magistrates.

His lawyer Mitch Sarangi told the hearing:”The car was not his and he used it to go a short ride to the shops .”

Houton was stopped by police because he was not wearing a seat belt.

** Ex-Pool striker denies assaulting doormen **

A former Blackpool FC footballer has made his first appearance at court charged with two assaults.

Lee Thorpe, 45, who played as a striker in an 18-year career as a professional is charged with assaulting two club doormen at Blackpool’s Trilogy bar on July 31, 2021.

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates alongside a co accused Calum Holmes, 35, who is accused assaulting another member of the bar staff causing actual bodily harm .

Thorpe, of Lennox Gate, Blackpool, and Holmes, of Dalewood Avenue, also Blackpool pleaded not guilty and asked for their cases to be dealt with by magistrates .

Thorpe played for nine Football League clubs in his career which ended at Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde .

His last post in the game was as a lead coach at Blackpool’s Youth Development section.

Peter Bardsley, prosecuting, said that The Crown would show CCTV of the incident . The duo were both bailed until their trial which was fixed for May 9.

** Woman was five times over limit **

A woman was almost five times over the drink drive limit when she was arrested .

Beverley Riches had originally been a passenger in a car.

The driver had run off when he realised police had seen him jump a red light in Cleveleys town centre.

Whilst officers were involved in that incident, 52-year-old Riche,s of South Promenade, Cleveleys, moved seats and drove off.

She was later found at the wheel in a car park .

Riches admitted drink driving when she appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Steven Townley defending said his client had since sold the car and been to alcohol concern group Inspire for help.

She had impressed Inspire so much they were now funding her going through a college course so you can assist others.

Sentencing her the judge said: “You were many times over the limit and the starting point would have been 12 weeks prison

“I accept that there were issues with your relationship at the time and that you may have been self medicating with drink

“But you have taken positive steps and shown you are willing to learn a lesson.”

Riches was banned from driving for three years and given an eight week jail term suspended for a year .

She must pay £213 costs and go 15 rehabilitation days.

** Judge refuses plea for prison sentence **

A judge refused a man’s demand to be sent to prison.

District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, heard how Edward Fox, 55, had threatened staff and damaged property at Blackpool’s probation offices on Coronation Street .

He had done it in a deliberate attempt to be put behind bars rather than continue with his drug taking life on the streets .

Fix admitted breaching the peace but when the judge said she was not imprisoning him he shouted: “I am warning you I am going to hurt someone to get back inside,”

He was bound over for a year to keep the peace in the sum of £150.

** Tailgate driver was over drink drive limit **

A man was over the drink drive limit when he tail-gated other drivers on the M55.

Stuart Hammond’s erratic driving was notified to police . Hammond, 27, of Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, was pulled up on Amounderness Way .

He was over the limit for the second time in his driving career .

Blackpool Magistrates heard that Hammond who had driven from Coventry had been drinking the night before .

He admitted the offence.

Hammond was banned from the road for three years, and ordered to do unpaid work and rehabilitation days.

** Neighbours’ row ends up in courtroom **

A neighbours’ spat ended in a woman being taken to court .

Tracy Flynn admitted assaulting her female neighbour on Edmonton Place, Blackpool. Flynn, 55, also admitted criminal damage to her neighbour’s hi viz jacket.

Flynn was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £10 compensation.

Steven Duffy, defending, at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court said Flynn has a perception that her neighbour “ruled the roost” on their estate .“ The neighbour has cameras around her home and us said to tell other people what to do and when to do it. The neighbour is one if the longest serving residents in the area.”

The court heard the women clashed over where and when she parked her mobility scooter.Flynn slapped the woman, grabbed her hair and her arm . Police had to intervene after Flynn said: “I will have you, youbitch, you rat.”

Mr Duffy said his client was being moved to Whitegate Drive which would end the disputes.

** Bus yobs case axed**

Four youths accused of failing to leave a double decker bus when ordered by the driver have had court proceedings ended.

The four aged 14 15 and 16 are all from Blackpool . They were being prosecuted at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court under the rarely used Public Service Vehicle (Conduct of driver’s conductors and passengers) Regulations . They were alleged to have caused a nuisance on the bus causing issues to the driver by ringing the bell opening the doors and forcing the bus to stop .

Sue Mugford defending two of the four said that following discussions between the prosecution service and defence it had been decided to reach an out of court disposal .