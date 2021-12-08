We will update this story each day with the latest from court.

Bispham man breaks non-molestation order

A Bispham man broke a non-molestation order, which banned him from contacting his wife, just hours before it was due to run out.

Peter Feno, 65, arrived at the Fleetwood cafe she was at and sat down beside her, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

She managed to escape him and called the police from a toilet.

Feno, of Normandie Avenue, admitted breaching the order and was bailed until next month so pre-sentence reports can be carried out.

Defending, Gary McAnulty said Feno felt he had been set up so that his wife could apply for a restraining order when the family court-ordered non-molestation order ran out.

Woman in dock on manslaughter charge

A woman appeared in the dock after being charged with manslaughter.

Tracey Simmonds, 47, of Argosy Avenue, Grange Park, is accused of inflicting fatal knife injuries on Jeremy Fitzsimmons in the resort in October 2019.

She was bailed and is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, January 5.

Trio deny forced labour charges

Three men made a first court appearance after being charged with using forced labour to grow cannabis.

The trio are alleged to be behind a drugs farm in Blackpool run by four illegal immigrants from Vietnam during 2018 and ‘19.

They are Khanh Van Vo, 30, of Randal Street, Bolton; Quang Tinh Lam, 47, of James Place, London; and Tommy Lam, 25, of High Cross Road, London.

All three are accused of conspiring to product cannabis in the resort by using men as slaves.

They were bailed by magistrates until January 5 next year.

All three men denied the charges.

Man remanded in custody on GBH charge

A man’s alleged victim remains in hospital unconscious, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

In the dock was Dennis Knowles, 36, of Rusland Avenue, Mereside, who is charged with causing Daniel Hutchinson grievous bodily harm (GBH) at a home in Watson Road, South Shore, on Saturday.

He is also accused of damaging a flower vase at Mr Hutchinson’s flat.

Mr Hutchinson is being treated at Royal Preston Hospital.

Knowles was sent for a trial at Preston Crown Crown, where he will appear on Wednesday, January 5.

He was remanded in custody until then.

'Gangbo' bid fails

An attempt by Lancashire Police to impose the north’s first ‘gangbo’ has failed.

The force wanted a gang injunction against four teen lads – two 16, one 17, and one 18 – from Grange Park.

They are accused of being involved in drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, including preying on the vulnerable, but cannot be named for legal reasons.

The bid has been listed five times but District Judge Jane Goodwin said the force had failed to consult with other parties, including Blackpool’s youth offending team. She dismissed the application.

Man found drunk and disorderly after argument with wife

A man made a “right royal spectacle of himself”, prosecutor Carl Gaffney told Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Darryl Dawson was wandering in a drunk haze along Amounderness Way, one of the Fylde coast’s busiest roads, with motorists having to slow down to avoid hitting him.

Dawson, of Victoria Road, Poulton, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was told to pay £319 in fines and costs.

Mr Gaffney said: “It took police 30 minutes to get him to safety. He made a right royal spectacle of himself.”

Dawson, 39, said: “I had an argument with my wife and wanted to clear my head.”

Accidental raid finds Taser-style gun

A new tenant was accidentally raided by police – who caught him with a Taser-style stun gun, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.

Officers turned up to Connor McKay’s house in Ellesmere Road, Mereside, with a warrant from the Environment Agency, which was investigating fly-tipping – relating to a previous tenant.

But McKay, 26, had the uncharged weapon on a shelf, the court was told.

He pleaded guilty to possessing the gun and was fined £107 by magistrates, who also ordered the weapon to be destroyed.

Defending, Gerry Coyle said: “My client had a gathering at a house and he took the device from a guest.

“He knew he should take it to police but he forgot.

“It had not been discharged and he had no charger.”

Man admits drink-driving after "swerving to avoid a cat"

Plumber Matthew Jackson, 39, of Sandicroft Road, North Shore, admitted drink-driving after crashing his car into a parked vehicle while just over the legal limit.

He told magistrates: “I swerved to avoid a cat. I didn’t want to kill someone’s pet.”