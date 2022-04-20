A man who took offence at a drinking pal's remark retaliated with a single punch that broke the victim's nose.

Dtanbrook, 36, of Winton Avenue, Blackpool, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court heard that Stanbrook reacted to an off-the-cuff remark by a drinking companion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He flung one punch before door staff from the pub where they were drinking intervened on July 11 last year.

Magistrates asked for pre-sentence reports on Stanbrook who was bailed until May 17.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 34-year-old Fleetwood woman.

This followed the failure of Rachel Charlotte Houton, of Mount Road, to turn up at Blackpool Magistrates Court to face a charge of stealing £300 worth of alcohol from the Wyre Light pub in Fleetwood on March 9.

A man's drug stash was found by police on a visit to his home.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that 58-year-old Frank Chambers bought the large amount of cannabis himself.

Chambers, of Windsor Avenue, Blackpool, admitted cannabis possession on March 22.

The court heard police went to his address on another inquiry which did not end up involving Chambers.

He told magistrates: "The cannabis is for my own use. It helps my windpipe open up and helps my breathing."

A 52-year-old Blackpool woman has been sent for trial at Preston Crown court charged with possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Debbie Walsh, of Yew Tree Drive, is alleged to have possessed crack cocaine and heroin on June 5 last year in Blackpool.

Blackpool Magistrates granted bail to Walsh who will appear at the higher court on May 18.

A man has admitted drug driving.

Police stopped Justin McGunnagle's Vauxhall car on Talbot Road on January 27 this year because it's MoT had expired.

The police smelled cannabis and the 50-year-old from Cypress Grove, Blackpool, admitted he had smoked a joint earlier.

He was drug wiped and the test revealed he was over the limit for cannabis and a cocaine derivative.

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report on him by probation and bailed him until May 17.

A woman who had already been clamped for illegal parking in Blackpool took another wrong turn with the law.

Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how police watched as Abigail Dalton drove the wrong way up a one way street at 2am on April 2.

Police followed the 36-year-old from Barry Crescent, Manchester, who then tried to do a three point turn.

They pulled her up and found she was over the drink drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £326 in fines and costs and was banned from driving for 14 months.

Dalton said: "I am sorry. I was trying to find somewhere to park as I had already been clamped that day."

Blackpool Magistrates heard the case of Damian Koziol in court this week.

Officers pulled up the motorcyclist when they saw his Honda mount a kerb at a junction.

The 23-year-old, of Eccleston Road, Blackpool, admitted drink driving on March 29. He was twice over the legal limit.

He must pay £239 in fines and costs and must not drive for 20 months.