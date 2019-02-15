These are the worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Blackpool - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 375 reports of antisocial behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Staining and Weeton 2 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Staining and Weeton., which includes Chain Lane.

2. St Leonards 3 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in St Leonards, which includes Blackpool Airport.

3. Bispham 8incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Bispham.Pictured Red Bank Road.

4. Tyldesley 8 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Marton. Pictured Park Road.

