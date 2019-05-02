These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, May 2, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Liam McNamara, 19, having a blade in public

A teenager was found with a knife when police searched him following a row with an ex-girlfriend.

Liam McNamara, 19, formerly of Platt Street, Blackpool, but now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to having a blade in public.

He was given a 26 week jail sentence – suspended for a year – plus a year-long community order with up to 30 days of rehabilitation. He was also ordered do 80 hours of community service and told to pay £115 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police were called to an argument at a home in Platt Street on Saturday, April 13.

McNamara was arrested and a small knife was found on him, the court heard. When interviewed, he told police he got the knife that morning because a friend had been attacked the day before and he was anxious about going out.

Defending, Patrick Nelligan said a neighbour called police during a row between McNamara and his ex over child access.

McNamara, who had no previous convictions, did not take out the knife during the commotion.

Mark Holt, 57, breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order

A man has been sent to Preston Crown Court to be sentenced after breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Mark Holt, 57, of Boothley Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching the order on Thursday, February 7 by failing to produce, when asked by police, devices capable of storing data or accessing the internet.

The order was made at Preston Crown Court in February 2013.

Defending, Stephen Townley, said the judge who imposed the order said any breach should be heard by him.

Holt was bailed for sentencing on Wednesday, May 29.

Joseph Wilby, 21, drug-driving and possessing cannabis

A man on a mercy mission to rescue a stranded woman had been smoking cannabis – but said he has now dumped the friends that gave it to him.

Joseph Wilby, 21, of Beech Drive, Newton, near Kirkham, had taken the drug with the now former pals on his birthday the day before he was caught drug-driving, the court heard.

The apprentice pleaded guilty to the offence – as well as possessing the class B drug.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police saw a Skoda Fabia car – being driven by Wilby – swerving in Church Street in Blackpool. Three passengers were also on board.

The car was stopped and a blood test showed 2.6 units of cannabis in Wilby’s system. The legal limit is two. A small amount of cannabis – enough for a single joint – was also found.

Wilby said he had taken a phone call from a woman who was stranded, and said he was on his way to give her a lift home.

Malcolm Cartwright, defending, said his client – who had no previous convictions – had fallen in with the wrong crowd.

He said: “He no longer uses cannabis and has not since this incidence – and he no longer has those friends.”

Wilby was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £262 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Joanne Carroll, 33, drink-driving

A single mum-of-one was over the legal drink-drive limit after being stopped by police who saw her swerving in her car.

Joanne Carroll, 33, of Mexford Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs, and told to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police saw Carroll in an Audi TT couple swerving about Raikes Parade in Blackpool at around 3.25am on Sunday, April 7.

When she was stopped by police, she claimed she had only had two drinks. A breath test returned a result of 66 microgrammes of alcohol – the limit is 35.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had admitted her guilt at the first opportunity. He said she had been to a friend’s home and had consumed a couple of drinks – but had also been drinking the previous afternoon.

Deron Stapleton, 37, charged with assault and making threats to kill

A former soldier was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Preston Crown Court.

Deron Stapleton, 37, of Runcorn Avenue, Blackpool, is charged with making threats to kill and two counts of assault.