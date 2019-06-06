These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, June 6, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Simon Murphy, 33, grievous bodily harm

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A 33-year-old man is accused of breaking a nine-week-old girl’s ribs.

Simon Murphy, of Luton Road, Anchorsholme, faced charges of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and child neglect.

His case was sent to Preston Crown Court, where he is due to appear on Wednesday, July 3.

Murphy was bailed.

Michael Machowieki, 19, drug-driving

A teenager’s parents have fitted a camera to the front of his car to monitor him, the court was told.

Michael Machowieki, who admitted drug-driving, told magistrates his car had also been fitted with a GPS tracker – and that he has been ordered to pay rent by his angry parents as a form of punishment.

But the 19-year-old property agency worker, of Boothroyden, North Shore, was still banned from driving for six months, fined £200 with £85 costs, and told to pay £30 victims’

surcharge.

Machowieki was caught by police on Saturday, February 2, prosecutor Pam smith said.

Officers saw a Toyota Rav with its engine running and lights on in River Road, Stanah, and discovered Machowieki inside with two passengers.

They noticed a strong smell of cannabis – and a blood test showed Machowieki has 2.8 units of the drug in his body.

The legal limit is two.

Machowieki told the court he had smoked quite a lot of cannabis the night before the offence and didn’t realise it was still in his system.

On top of the punishment doled out by magistrates and his parents – who were described as being “very anti-drugs” – Machowieki said he could lose his job, which expected him to show people round homes.

Deepak Singh, 33, drink-driving

Vigilant Blackpool casino staff tipped off police when they thought a customer was too drunk to drive home.

Thirty-three-year-old Deepak Singh was going to drive to his home on Watling Street Road from the Grovesnor Casino on Blackpool’s South Promenade.

Casino staff gave details of his car to the police who pulled up Singh at Clifton village near Freckleton. He was twice over the legal drink drive limit,Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

District Judge Jane Goodwin was told it was his second drink drive offence in the last four years.

She placed Singh, who admitted the offence, on an eight week curfew and ordered him to pay £155 costs and banned him from the road for three years.