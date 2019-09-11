These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

John Roach, 42, assault

A Blackpool man has been bailed pending his trial on an allegation of assault.

Magistrates excluded him from coming into any part of Blackpool apart from attending court hearings.

They told John Roach should live at his mother’s address in Widnes, Cheshire, pending his trial on November 18.

Roach, 42, formerly of George Street, is accused of assaulting his former partner on September 3 in Blackpool.

Peter Lloyd, 31, drunk and disorderly

A man refused to take police orders to keep away from a Blackpool street.

Peter Lloyd, 31, formerly of Alexandra Road, South Shore, admitted twice being drunk and disorderly outside the hostel where he was living.

During one incident he was seen shouting and swearing at a six-year-old boy.

His lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said: “My client has spent six years in a hospital because of his mental health problems. Then he was deemed fit to go back into the community.

“What has happened suggests to me that may not be the case.”

Magistrates heard that Lloyd was already the subject of community order.

Lloyd was fined £40 and must pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Paul Wilde, 50, drug-driving

A man was alleged to be more than eight times over the drug drive limit.

Paul Wilde, 5o, of Kn owsley Crescent, Thornton, is alleged to to have been under the influence of cocaine when his Saab car was stopped by police in Fleetwood.

His lawyer Steven Duffy said Wilde had been prescribed a cocktail of drugs by his GP because of illness.

“He maintains he has never taken cocaine in his life. He thinks that one of the drugs he has been given by his doctor may had produced the cocaine derivative which was found by the police,” said Mr Duffy.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the hearing until Wilde gets an appointment with his doctor.

Marcel Chochol, 18, breach of community order

A man torn between two battling parents missed appointments to do unpaid work for the community.

Marcel Chochol, 18, of Rydal Avenue, Blackpool, admitted breaching his commun0ity order.

His case was adjourned until September 25 after his lawyer Howard Green told the court that Chochol had developed depression after a trip to his native Poland with his father. “His father said he would never see this young man again if he continued to live with his mother in Blackpool. I have seen this defendant go down hill mentally and he needs help.”

Helen Ainsworth, 52, drink-driving

A woman was almost four times over the alcohol limit when detained by police.

Helen Ainsworth, 52, of Wetherby Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She also admitted causing £250 damage to a Citroen Picasso.

Ainsworth was seen driving a Kia Sportage on Wetherby Avenue on August 20 this year.

A breath test showed 133 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Defence lawyer, David Charnley, asked for pre-sentence reports on his client.

Ainsworth was bailed to October 8 for sentence by Blackpool magistrates and banned from the road in the meantime.

Jack Whitehead, 19, drunk and disorderly

A teenager who was fighting drunk repeatedly swore at police and refused to leave an area in St Annes.

Jack Whitehead, 19, of Clive Avenue, St Annes, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £21 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said police were called to St Andrews Road

North, St Annes, where a group of people were said to be fighting, on August 24, at about 2.10am.

Officers saw Whitehead being held back by a female. He was shouting at a male saying “come on let’s go” indicating he wanted to fight.

He was asked to leave the area , but failed to go and continued shouting and swearing.

After many warnings he was arrested.

Whitehead, who had no previous convictions, and said he was enrolling in college this week, apologised for his behaviour.